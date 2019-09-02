Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Drivers of food delivery service Meituan are seen in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Apps & Social

Meituan tests unmanned delivery with robots in Beijing and Shenzhen

  • Meituan is testing indoor robot deliveries in 10 office buildings and hotels in beijing and Shenzhen
  • Meituan also plans to build its drone delivery network in the next five years
Topic |   Robotics
KrASIA

KrASIA  

Updated: 8:41am, 2 Sep, 2019

TOP PICKS

Drivers of food delivery service Meituan are seen in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Chinese food delivery giant Meituan Dianping plans to take another crack at the country’s power bank sharing market, which it abandoned in 2017 after only three months in business. Photo: Xinhua
Apps & Social

Meituan Dianping said to re-enter power bank sharing business

  • The operator of China’s leading e-commerce platform for services plans to roll out power bank sharing stations across the country
Topic |   Apps
KrASIA

KrASIA  

Updated: 8:10am, 29 Aug, 2019

TOP PICKS

Chinese food delivery giant Meituan Dianping plans to take another crack at the country’s power bank sharing market, which it abandoned in 2017 after only three months in business. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.