Drivers of food delivery service Meituan are seen in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Meituan tests unmanned delivery with robots in Beijing and Shenzhen
- Meituan is testing indoor robot deliveries in 10 office buildings and hotels in beijing and Shenzhen
- Meituan also plans to build its drone delivery network in the next five years
Topic | Robotics
Drivers of food delivery service Meituan are seen in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Chinese food delivery giant Meituan Dianping plans to take another crack at the country’s power bank sharing market, which it abandoned in 2017 after only three months in business. Photo: Xinhua
Meituan Dianping said to re-enter power bank sharing business
- The operator of China’s leading e-commerce platform for services plans to roll out power bank sharing stations across the country
Topic | Apps
Chinese food delivery giant Meituan Dianping plans to take another crack at the country’s power bank sharing market, which it abandoned in 2017 after only three months in business. Photo: Xinhua