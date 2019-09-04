An aerial walkway links different blocks in a housing estate in Chongqing, southwest China. Source: Weibo
How China’s hi-tech AI food-delivery apps are no match for Chongqing’s ‘graceful disorder’
- Food delivery couriers in Chongqing rely on their own topographical knowledge to deliver their orders
- Route recommendations are less useful in Chongqing because of the city’s bewildering road and address system
Topic | Ecommerce
