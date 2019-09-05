Scientists have linked social media use to certain mental health conditions, including depression, because of a phenomenon in which users compare themselves to others on social media and feel badly about their own lives. Photo: Agence France-Presse
China’s social media may hold lessons for Facebook in reducing pressure to chase ‘likes’
- Both WeChat and Weibo have put initiatives in place to help social media users limit the time they are visible online
Topic | Social media
Students taking photos at Beijing’s Nanluo Guxiang historic street.
Chinese teens are shying away from posting about their lives on WeChat to avoid prying parents
- WeChat is used in China for everything from payments to messaging, but younger users are shying away from posting updates because their parents are using it
Topic | WeChat
