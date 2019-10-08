Apple initially turned down the application to list HKmap.live on its App Store because it “allowed users to evade law enforcement”, according to the app’s developer. Photo: EPA-EFE
Apple allows Hong Kong protest map app that can track police and protester locations
- HKmap.live crowdsources location of police and anti-government protests in Hong Kong
- The app was the most downloaded app under the travel category for Apple’s Hong Kong App Store
