Bilibili, the biggest video-comics-and-gaming entertainment platform for China’s Generation Z consumer market segment, expects to have 220 million monthly active users by 2021. Photo: Alamy
Streaming video operator Bilibili at a crossroads with planned revamp to increase users
- The overhaul of Bilibili’s rigid exam process has come as the company sharpens its focus on user growth
Topic | Streaming video and TV
Bilibili, the biggest video-comics-and-gaming entertainment platform for China’s Generation Z consumer market segment, expects to have 220 million monthly active users by 2021. Photo: Alamy