Employees walk past a lighted Twitter log as they leave the company's headquarters in San Francisco. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Twitter to give users more information about what data advertisers may receive to comply with California Consumer Privacy Act

  • Twitter is launching a site to provide clarity on its data protection efforts
  • The changes will take effect on Jan. 1, 2020
Reuters

Reuters  

Updated: 8:46am, 3 Dec, 2019

Employees walk past a lighted Twitter log as they leave the company's headquarters in San Francisco. Photo: Agence France-Presse
A report in China last year said 91 out of 100 mobile apps that it reviewed were suspected of collecting too much data, without naming them. Photo: Alamy
China requests internet companies to tighten data privacy as consumer anxiety rises

  • China's national internet finance association warns that all member institutions should take personal responsibility for corrective action on data privacy
Celia Chen

Celia Chen  

Updated: 10:56pm, 19 Nov, 2019

A report in China last year said 91 out of 100 mobile apps that it reviewed were suspected of collecting too much data, without naming them. Photo: Alamy
