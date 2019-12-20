The strategic investment in eMonkey, Ant’s eighth international payments deal, will allow the firm to gain entry to Vietnam’s booming market of nearly 100 million people, a quarter of whom are under 25. Photo: Bloomberg
Chinese fintech company Ant Financial quietly takes stake in Vietnam’s eMonkey amid anti-China sentiment
- Alibaba affiliate Ant Financial has quietly acquired a sizeable stake in Vietnamese e-wallet eMonkey, sources say
- The move is not being announced due to concerns of pushback due to anti-China sentiment in Vietnam, according to people with knowledge of the situation
Topic | Fintech
