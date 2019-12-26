CCTV's annual Spring Festival Gala is the most-watched show in China each year. File photo: China Foto Press
Short video app Kuaishou to give out record 1 billion yuan in digital red packets at 2020 Spring Festival Gala

  • Kuaishou will be the exclusive “red packet” partner of the 2020 Spring Festival Gala, the world’s most-watched national TV broadcast
  • The giveaway this year is the highest ever in the history of the gala since the virtual red packet concept was introduced in 2015
Sarah Dai in Beijing

Updated: 12:51pm, 26 Dec, 2019

CCTV's annual Spring Festival Gala is the most-watched show in China each year. File photo: China Foto Press
Sarah Dai, based in Beijing, covers technology and capital flows in the world of start-ups in Greater China. Previously, she worked as financial correspondent for Caixin Media in Hong Kong for over two years and wrote for China Daily in Beijing and London.