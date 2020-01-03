Commuters use their mobile phones as they ride on a subway in Beijing. Photo: AFP
Chinese mobile users now spend over 6 hours every day online – that’s almost 2 full days a week
- As China hits saturation in the growth of its mobile internet population, the time users are spending on their devices continues to climb
- Online mobile engagement is driven by smart devices, digitisation in the offline retail industry and live streaming, according to research firm QuestMobile
Topic | China technology
