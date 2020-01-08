Signs for Ant Financial Services Group's Alipay, center top and center bottom, and Tencent's WeChat Pay, right at a store in Tokyo, Japan. File photo: Bloomberg
Tencent and state-owned UnionPay to merge QR code systems for mobile payments in China
- Tencent will share a common QR code system for mobile payments with China’s state-owned UnionPay, under a new partnership
- Currently, merchants have to offer different codes for each payment service
Topic | WeChat
