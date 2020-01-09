Apple’s stock soared as much as 2.4 per cent on Wednesday after the company announced the record holiday sales figure. File photo: AFP
Apple stock soars to record high after company announces US$1.42 billion in holiday App Store sales
- Apple shares surged on Wednesday after the company revealed App Store customers spent US$1.42 billion between Christmas Day and New Year's Eve
- The record-high close follows an 86 per cent gain through 2019
