Viral short video app TikTok, by Chinese internet giant ByteDance, has been targeted by American politicians as a potential security threat. Photo: Shutterstock
ByteDance said to be seeking a new CEO for TikTok, amid US concerns about links to China
- The company has interviewed candidates in recent months for the CEO role, according to people familiar with the matter
- The eventual corporate structure involving current TikTok chief Alex Zhu and the new CEO is still unclear, they said
Topic | Apps
