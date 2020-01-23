Viral short video app TikTok, by Chinese internet giant ByteDance, has been targeted by American politicians as a potential security threat. Photo: Shutterstock
ByteDance said to be seeking a new CEO for TikTok, amid US concerns about links to China

  • The company has interviewed candidates in recent months for the CEO role, according to people familiar with the matter
  • The eventual corporate structure involving current TikTok chief Alex Zhu and the new CEO is still unclear, they said
Bloomberg
Updated: 10:36am, 23 Jan, 2020

