Screenshot of Douyin and Kuaishou apps. Source: KrASIA
Short-video apps like Douyin, Kuaishou become news sources for Wuhan coronavirus outbreak in China
- Chinese authorities have put Wuhan, the capital of China’s Hubei province, in quarantine on Thursday due to the coronavirus
- As the city goes into lockdown, short-video apps like Douyin and Kuaishou have become important channels for outsiders to know what’s happening on the ground
Topic | China coronavirus outbreak
Screenshot of Douyin and Kuaishou apps. Source: KrASIA