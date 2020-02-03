Icons of Chinese social media apps Weibo, WeChat and Baidu are displayed on a smartphone screen in 2017. File photo: EPA
Separated by Wuhan lockdown, staying close through tech: how my family bonded over news, games and videos this Lunar New Year

  • Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, has been locked down since January 23
  • Unable to spend the Lunar New Year holiday together, ﻿Post reporter Celia Chen and her parents in Wuhan stay in touch and pass the time with technology
Celia Chen
Celia Chen in Shenzhen

Updated: 6:00am, 3 Feb, 2020

