TikTok logos are seen on smartphones in front of a displayed ByteDance logo in this illustration taken November 27, 2019. Photo: Reuters
TikTok hires Internet Association chief Michael Beckerman to lead Washington policy shop

  • TikTok, which is owned by Beijing-based ByteDance, has been facing mounting pressure in Washington over its ties to China
  • It has hired Michael Beckerman, the current president of the Internet Association, to lead government relations
Topic |   China technology
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:16am, 3 Feb, 2020

