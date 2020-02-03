TikTok logos are seen on smartphones in front of a displayed ByteDance logo in this illustration taken November 27, 2019. Photo: Reuters
TikTok hires Internet Association chief Michael Beckerman to lead Washington policy shop
- TikTok, which is owned by Beijing-based ByteDance, has been facing mounting pressure in Washington over its ties to China
- It has hired Michael Beckerman, the current president of the Internet Association, to lead government relations
