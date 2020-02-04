Most people in China are logging in remotely to return to work after an extended Lunar New Year holiday, amid the outbreak of a deadly new coronavirus. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech /  Apps & Social

Droves of Chinese employees working from home crash office apps amid coronavirus outbreak

  • Demand for video conferencing services and other online workplace services soared on Monday as employees in China resumed work after the Lunar New Year holiday
  • Most of the country is working remotely this week as authorities tell businesses to stay closed, to help prevent the spread of a deadly new coronavirus
Topic |   China technology
Iris Deng
Iris Deng

Updated: 5:30pm, 4 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Most people in China are logging in remotely to return to work after an extended Lunar New Year holiday, amid the outbreak of a deadly new coronavirus. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
Iris Deng

Iris Deng

Iris is a Hong Kong-based technology reporter at the Post.