Most people in China are logging in remotely to return to work after an extended Lunar New Year holiday, amid the outbreak of a deadly new coronavirus. Photo: Shutterstock
Droves of Chinese employees working from home crash office apps amid coronavirus outbreak
- Demand for video conferencing services and other online workplace services soared on Monday as employees in China resumed work after the Lunar New Year holiday
- Most of the country is working remotely this week as authorities tell businesses to stay closed, to help prevent the spread of a deadly new coronavirus
