Drivers of food delivery service Meituan are seen in Shanghai, China in 2018. File photo: Reuters
Tech /  Apps & Social

Coronavirus fears cast shadow over China’s food delivery industry, with more ordering groceries instead of meals

  • China’s booming food delivery industry is seeing fewer orders of cooked meals, with customers avoiding contact with couriers
  • Platforms are adapting with grocery deliveries and contactless delivery services
Topic |   Coronavirus outbreak
Minghe Hu
Minghe Hu in Beijing

Updated: 5:11am, 6 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Drivers of food delivery service Meituan are seen in Shanghai, China in 2018. File photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Minghe Hu

Minghe Hu

Minghe Hu joined SCMP in 2019 covering artificial intelligence and science in China. She graduated from Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.