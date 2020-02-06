Music streaming is one of Tencent’s few business units that has made it big beyond its home market. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Apps & Social

Tencent Music antitrust probe suspended by China authorities amid licensing deal with ByteDance

  • The authorities had been investigating Tencent’s licensing deals with the world’s three largest record labels
  • They dropped the probe around the same time Tencent Music licensed songs to TikTok-owner ByteDance, sources say
Topic |   Tencent
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 9:41am, 6 Feb, 2020

TOP PICKS

Music streaming is one of Tencent’s few business units that has made it big beyond its home market. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE