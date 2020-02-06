The logo of Google Play, the official app store for the Android operating system, is displayed at an event in Japan in September of last year. Photo: Reuters


China’s Android smartphone giants said to take on Google Play app store

  • Huawei, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi are said to be creating a new app distribution platform called the Global Developer Service Alliance
  • The four companies combined to make up 40.1 per cent of global smartphone shipments in the fourth quarter of last year
Topic |   Apps
Reuters
Updated: 8:13pm, 6 Feb, 2020

Apps