The logo of Google Play, the official app store for the Android operating system, is displayed at an event in Japan in September of last year. Photo: Reuters
China’s Android smartphone giants said to take on Google Play app store
- Huawei, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi are said to be creating a new app distribution platform called the Global Developer Service Alliance
- The four companies combined to make up 40.1 per cent of global smartphone shipments in the fourth quarter of last year
Topic | Apps
