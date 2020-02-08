Hangzhou-based WeDoctor Group, backed by Tencent, provided about 777,000 online consultations between January 23 and 30. Photo: Nora Tam
Some Chinese tech companies see a surge in customers amid coronavirus outbreak
- Sinolinks predicted that Honor of Kings would reach between 120 million and 150 million daily active users during the holiday season
- In the six days to January 29, Tencent’s Trusted Doctors platform handled 1.21 million online consultations nationwide
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
Hangzhou-based WeDoctor Group, backed by Tencent, provided about 777,000 online consultations between January 23 and 30. Photo: Nora Tam