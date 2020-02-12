TikToker Daniel Ou Yang at the quarantine facility on Christmas Island, Australia, on February 10, where he will remain for 14 days. Photo: Daniel Ou Yang
TikTok user gains fame as videos of life in Wuhan amid coronavirus lockdown go viral
- The TikTok videos generated an average of about 50,000 views each, amassing 17,200 followers and 155,000 likes
- His plan going forward is to go back to his ‘normal life’ in Sydney, where he works as a property agent
