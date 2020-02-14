One couple, separated by the coronavirus lockdowns, planned to play Tencent’s Game for Peace together on Valentine’s Day.
Will you be my (cyber) Valentine? Couples separated by coronavirus spend day of romance together with movie streaming, gaming dates
- The coronavirus outbreak has resulted in some Chinese couples being separated on Valentine’s Day, with lockdowns and other measures to contain the virus
- Creative ideas for long-distance romance include online karaoke sessions, sharing dinners over video calls and even flying drones to greet each other
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
One couple, separated by the coronavirus lockdowns, planned to play Tencent’s Game for Peace together on Valentine’s Day.