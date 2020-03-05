Since the start of 2020, WeChat has intercepted 3,252 attempts to collect users’ personal information by 2,392 mini programs, it said. Photo: Shutterstock
Tech /  Apps & Social

Tencent’s WeChat tightens privacy controls for third-party apps, calls out rival DingTalk for alleged violations

  • The ubiquitous app has restricted rights to collect sensitive personal information to a smaller group of mini program developers
  • It also highlighted risks posed by links from third-party apps, saying they “could leak private information without the user’s knowledge”
Topic |   WeChat
Iris Deng
Iris Deng

Updated: 5:30pm, 5 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Since the start of 2020, WeChat has intercepted 3,252 attempts to collect users’ personal information by 2,392 mini programs, it said. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE
Iris Deng

Iris Deng

Iris is a Hong Kong-based technology reporter at the Post.

WeChat