For illustration: coffee and cake in front of a shelf of books at a bookstore. Photo: SCMP / Dickson Lee
In Beijing, you will soon be able to order books with your lunch on Chinese food delivery app Meituan

  • A first batch of 72 bookstores are launching on food delivery platform Meituan “in the near future”
  • Booksellers in China’s capital city have been struggling to stay afloat due to reduced footfall during the epidemic
Minghe Hu
Minghe Hu in Beijing

Updated: 1:49pm, 6 Mar, 2020

Apps