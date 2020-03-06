For illustration: coffee and cake in front of a shelf of books at a bookstore. Photo: SCMP / Dickson Lee
In Beijing, you will soon be able to order books with your lunch on Chinese food delivery app Meituan
- A first batch of 72 bookstores are launching on food delivery platform Meituan “in the near future”
- Booksellers in China’s capital city have been struggling to stay afloat due to reduced footfall during the epidemic
Topic | Apps
