Tencent misses estimates with 52 per cent rise in fourth-quarter profit and warns on virus impact

  • China’s biggest social media and gaming company just misses fourth quarter estimates amid delays to cloud projects
  • It warned there will be an impact from coronavirus pandemic due to shuttered restaurants and economic slowdown
Iris Deng and Celia Chen in Shenzhen

Updated: 6:10pm, 18 Mar, 2020

Internet giant Tencent has been seen as one of the beneficiaries of the coronavirus outbreak in China. Photo: Reuters
