Twitter, along with Facebook, is a focal point for discussion of the novel coronavirus, which spans the spectrum from helpful and informative to harmful and malicious. Photo: Reuters
Twitter expands content moderation rules to include more forms of misinformation around coronavirus
- The social media platform will require users to remove tweets that it says could place people at a higher risk of transmitting Covid-19
- This comes after a similar escalation of measures from Facebook to moderate misleading content about the novel coronavirus
