Twitter, along with Facebook, is a focal point for discussion of the novel coronavirus, which spans the spectrum from helpful and informative to harmful and malicious. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Apps & Social

Twitter expands content moderation rules to include more forms of misinformation around coronavirus

  • The social media platform will require users to remove tweets that it says could place people at a higher risk of transmitting Covid-19
  • This comes after a similar escalation of measures from Facebook to moderate misleading content about the novel coronavirus
Topic |   Twitter
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 10:04am, 19 Mar, 2020

TOP PICKS

Twitter, along with Facebook, is a focal point for discussion of the novel coronavirus, which spans the spectrum from helpful and informative to harmful and malicious. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE