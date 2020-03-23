In this file photo taken on November 14, 2013, the logo of Snapchat is seen at the front entrance of new headquarters of Snapchat in Venice, California. Photo: AFP
Downloads of Snap’s AR filters for video chats spike amid coronavirus lockdowns

  • Snap has seen a 10-fold increase in downloads for Snap Camera, which allows people to overlay their faces with augmented reality filters
Bloomberg
Updated: 10:05am, 23 Mar, 2020

