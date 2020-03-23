Facebook is the latest US tech giant to respond to an EU call to stave off internet gridlock as thousands work from home due to the coronavirus outbreak. File photo: Dreamstime
Facebook, Instagram to cut video streaming quality in coronavirus-hit Europe

  • The US tech giant is the latest to respond to an EU call to stave off internet gridlock as thousands work from home due to the coronavirus outbreak
  • Earlier this week, Netflix, Alphabet’s YouTube, Amazon and Disney said they would downgrade their video quality
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:17am, 23 Mar, 2020

Facebook
will downgrade video streaming quality on its platform and on Instagram in Europe, the latest US tech giant to respond to an EU call to stave off internet gridlock as thousands work from home due to the
coronavirus outbreak
.

Earlier this week, Netflix, Alphabet’s YouTube, Amazon and Disney said they would downgrade their video quality.

EU industry chief Thierry Breton has urged streaming platforms to free up bandwidth for health care and distance learning for thousands of children sent home by closing schools.

While European telecoms operators say their networks have been able to cope with the data traffic rise so far, there are fears of congestion as more and more people work at home.

“To help alleviate any potential network congestion, we will temporarily reduce bit rates for videos on Facebook and Instagram in Europe,” a spokesman said in a statement.

The move will last as long as there are concerns about internet gridlock, a person close to the company said.

Both Netflix and YouTube said they would cut their picture quality for 30 days while Disney said it would lower its overall bandwidth utilisation by at least 25 per cent in all of the European countries launching Disney+ next week.

Streaming video can account for two-thirds of traffic on fixed and mobile networks.

