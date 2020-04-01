A young child plays Jump Jump, a mini game on WeChat. File photo: Shutterstock
Chinese gaming giant Tencent expands anti-addiction system for minors to WeChat mini games

  • Users logging onto mini games in WeChat will now have to verify their real names and identities against police databases
  • Minors under the age of 18 will face restrictions on their playing time and in-game expenditure, as well as parental controls
Iris Deng
Updated: 1:18pm, 1 Apr, 2020

A young child plays Jump Jump, a mini game on WeChat. File photo: Shutterstock
