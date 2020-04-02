The use of Zoom and other digital communications has soared as many Americans have been ordered to stay home to slow the spread of coronavirus. Photo: EPA-EFE
Tech /  Apps & Social

Elon Musk's SpaceX bans Zoom over privacy concerns

  • The use of Zoom and other digital communications has soared as many Americans have been ordered to stay home to slow the spread of coronavirus
  • The FBI’s Boston office on Monday issued a warning about Zoom, telling users not to make meetings on the site public or share links widely
Topic |   SpaceX
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:54am, 2 Apr, 2020

The use of Zoom and other digital communications has soared as many Americans have been ordered to stay home to slow the spread of coronavirus. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE