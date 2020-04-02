The use of Zoom and other digital communications has soared as many Americans have been ordered to stay home to slow the spread of coronavirus. Photo: EPA-EFE
Elon Musk's SpaceX bans Zoom over privacy concerns
- The use of Zoom and other digital communications has soared as many Americans have been ordered to stay home to slow the spread of coronavirus
- The FBI’s Boston office on Monday issued a warning about Zoom, telling users not to make meetings on the site public or share links widely
Topic | SpaceX
The use of Zoom and other digital communications has soared as many Americans have been ordered to stay home to slow the spread of coronavirus. Photo: EPA-EFE