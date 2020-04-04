A cemetery worker in a protective suit makes an offering of flowers at a gravesite in the Babaoshan cemetery in Beijing. Photo: AP
This Ching Ming Festival, more opt for virtual tomb-sweeping and online shrines
- Local governments in China are strictly limiting access to cemeteries amid concerns over the spread of the coronavirus this Ching Ming Festival
- Virtual grave sweeping services existed before the pandemic, but it has given more people a reason to observe the tomb-sweeping festival online
Topic | Coronavirus outbreak
