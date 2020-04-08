Tencent Holdings has interests in multiple video game live-streaming platforms, including Huya, DouYu, Kuaishou and Bilibili. Photo: AP
Tencent bolsters lead in China’s video game live-streaming market, fending off rivals ByteDance, Alibaba
- The Shenzhen-based internet giant has paid US$262.6 million to take control of game live-streaming platform Huya
- The firm also has stakes in other major game live-streaming platform operators, including DouYu, Kuaishou and Bilibili
Topic | Video gaming
Tencent Holdings has interests in multiple video game live-streaming platforms, including Huya, DouYu, Kuaishou and Bilibili. Photo: AP