Senior Hubei officials go live on China’s TikTok to promote food and culture as virus lockdowns lift

  • A campaign called ‘Mayors Show Hubei to You’ kicked off on short video app Douyin on Wednesday
  • Mayors from 13 cities in Hubei province will participate in live-streams meant to promote and sell local products
Tracy Qu
Updated: 5:00am, 9 Apr, 2020

