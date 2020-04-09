Screenshot of the introductory live-stream of a Douyin campaign called “Mayors Show Hubei to You”, where mayors from 13 cities in Hubei will help promote local products.
Senior Hubei officials go live on China’s TikTok to promote food and culture as virus lockdowns lift
- A campaign called ‘Mayors Show Hubei to You’ kicked off on short video app Douyin on Wednesday
- Mayors from 13 cities in Hubei province will participate in live-streams meant to promote and sell local products
