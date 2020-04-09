Safety and privacy concerns about Zoom’s fast-growing videoconferencing app is driving a global backlash against the company. Photo: DPA
Zoom hires ex-Facebook security chief Alex Stamos as Google bans desktop app
- Safety and privacy concerns about Zoom’s fast-growing videoconferencing app is driving a global backlash against the company
- Taiwan and Germany have put restrictions on Zoom’s use, while some companies like SpaceX and Google have banned the app
Topic | Technology
