Founded in 2009, Bilibili has become the biggest video-comics-and-gaming entertainment platform for China’s fast-growing Generation Z market segment. Photo: Shutterstock
Sony invests US$400 million in Chinese streaming video platform Bilibili
- The cash investment will give the Japanese conglomerate’s US subsidiary a 4.98 per cent stake in Bilibili
- Bilibili is the biggest video-comics-and-gaming entertainment platform for China’s Generation Z consumer market
