The front doors to a Catholic church are chained off on Easter Sunday, in Long Beach, California, US, April 12, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus forces US churches to offer Easter Sunday services unlike any before
- Easter Sunday masses in the US were held online, on television and even in car parks to maintain social distancing during the pandemic
- Creative ideas to safely celebrate Holy Week include an Easter egg hunt for children on online video game Minecraft
