The front doors to a Catholic church are chained off on Easter Sunday, in Long Beach, California, US, April 12, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Tech /  Apps & Social

Coronavirus forces US churches to offer Easter Sunday services unlike any before

  • Easter Sunday masses in the US were held online, on television and even in car parks to maintain social distancing during the pandemic
  • Creative ideas to safely celebrate Holy Week include an Easter egg hunt for children on online video game Minecraft
Topic |   Technology
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:25am, 13 Apr, 2020

The front doors to a Catholic church are chained off on Easter Sunday, in Long Beach, California, US, April 12, 2020. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE