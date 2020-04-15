A woman lifts her glass to share a toast with friends online via the Houseparty app during a virtual happy hour on April 8 in Arlington, Virginia. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Houseparty vies with Zoom to be homebound chatters’ app of choice

  • Houseparty’s free app, available on mobile and desktop, lets people video chat as well as remotely play games
  • It was the second most downloaded app of any category over the Easter weekend in the US, behind only Zoom
Bloomberg
Updated: 10:08pm, 15 Apr, 2020

