TikTok has become one of the most heavily downloaded apps worldwide since it was launched in 2016. Photo: Shutterstock
TikTok to ban users under 16 from private messaging, allow parents to control screen time

  • Direct messaging will be disabled for TikTok users under the age of 16 from April 30
  • The new restrictions are part of the app’s new global measures to protect teenagers, after running afoul of regulators in countries like the US and India
Coco Feng
Coco Feng in Beijing

Updated: 6:10pm, 17 Apr, 2020

