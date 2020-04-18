BIGO Technologies co-founder and president Jason Hu speaking at an event in Singapore. Photo: Handout
Tech /  Apps & Social

Singapore-based Likee, led by a former factory worker, is gaining ground on TikTok

  • Likee, a short video app owned by Singapore-based BIGO Technologies, is now the seventh-most downloaded non-gaming app in the world
  • The short video app market, dominated by TikTok, is worth US$14.1 billion in China alone
Topic |   Technology
Tracy Qu
Tracy Qu

Updated: 7:24am, 18 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
BIGO Technologies co-founder and president Jason Hu speaking at an event in Singapore. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE