Baidu launched robotaxi services for the general public in Changsha, capital of Hunan province, with a fleet of 45 autonomous cars in September 2019. Photo: Handout
Chinese internet giant Baidu offers free trial robotaxi rides through search and map apps in Changsha
- Baidu’s Apollo robotaxi service was first introduced in Changsha city in September, with an initial fleet of 45 autonomous cars
- The new stage of trials removes previous screening and safety training requirements for passengers, making them available to all users in the city
