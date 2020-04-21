Baidu launched robotaxi services for the general public in Changsha, capital of Hunan province, with a fleet of 45 autonomous cars in September 2019. Photo: Handout
Tech /  Apps & Social

Chinese internet giant Baidu offers free trial robotaxi rides through search and map apps in Changsha

  • Baidu’s Apollo robotaxi service was first introduced in Changsha city in September, with an initial fleet of 45 autonomous cars
  • The new stage of trials removes previous screening and safety training requirements for passengers, making them available to all users in the city
Topic |   Baidu
Sarah Dai
Sarah Dai in Beijing

Updated: 6:00am, 21 Apr, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Baidu launched robotaxi services for the general public in Changsha, capital of Hunan province, with a fleet of 45 autonomous cars in September 2019. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE