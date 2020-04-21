A corporate logo sits on a Huawei NetEngine 8000 intelligent metro router on display during a 5G event in London on Feb. 20, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg
Huawei reports meagre revenue growth in first quarter as coronavirus, US sanctions take a toll
- The company said its net profit margin in the first quarter was 7.3 per cent, lower than the 8 per cent in the same period last year
- IDC expects growth to resume in global smartphone shipments in 2021, driven by accelerated 5G efforts
Topic | Huawei
A corporate logo sits on a Huawei NetEngine 8000 intelligent metro router on display during a 5G event in London on Feb. 20, 2020. Photo: Bloomberg