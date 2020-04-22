With billions of people stuck at home, Netflix, the world’s largest paid online TV network, experienced an explosive jump in customers in March. Photo: Bloomberg
Netflix posts explosive growth during global coronavirus pandemic, but warns boom may not last
- Streaming giant Netflix added a record 15.8 million paid subscribers in March, with billions of people stuck at home during an unprecedented health crisis
- However, it expects the surge to come at the expense of growth in the months ahead
