Zoom's shares have soared in 2020 as the popularity of its video conferencing service has grown during a time of widespread lockdowns aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Bloomberg
Zoom daily users surge 50 per cent to 300 million despite privacy woes
- More than 300 million people used Zoom’s flagship videoconferencing app on April 21, up from about 200 million on April 1
- While some companies and school districts have dropped the app due to security concerns, Zoom’s response has reassured investors and sent shares climbing
