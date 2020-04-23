Zoom's shares have soared in 2020 as the popularity of its video conferencing service has grown during a time of widespread lockdowns aimed at stemming the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Bloomberg
Zoom daily users surge 50 per cent to 300 million despite privacy woes

  • More than 300 million people used Zoom’s flagship videoconferencing app on April 21, up from about 200 million on April 1
  • While some companies and school districts have dropped the app due to security concerns, Zoom’s response has reassured investors and sent shares climbing
Updated: 9:57am, 23 Apr, 2020

