A couple wearing protective face masks walks past the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, on April 23 amid the continued spread of the coronavirus across the continent. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus apps must keep Big Brother at bay, EU privacy chiefs warn

  • EU data protection authorities generally support the use of apps to track and contain the spread of the coronavirus
  • New guidelines published this week warn that the apps must not be used to ‘control, stigmatise or repress individuals’
Updated: 7:15pm, 23 Apr, 2020

