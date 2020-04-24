The suspension ordered by Chinese regulators cast an unwanted spotlight on ByteDance’s Feishu app, which became popular during the coronavirus pandemic as a work-from-home alternative. Photo: SCMP
China orders TikTok owner ByteDance to remove work-from-home app
- The takedown order on Feishu deals a blow to ByteDance’s ambitions to compete in China’s broader enterprise software market
- Feishu – a mash-up of Slack, Skype and Google Docs – allowed users to browse content from banned foreign sites like Facebook and Twitter
