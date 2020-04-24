Cybersecurity company ZecOps says software flaws in Apple’s Mail app may have allowed hackers to infiltrate iPhones and other iOS devices for more than a year. Photo: Martin Chan
Apple finds no evidence hackers exploited iPhone, iPad Mail flaw

  • Apple said newly discovered software flaws in its Mail app were insufficient by themselves to bypass iPhone and iPad security protections
  • The vulnerabilities may have been exploited by attackers since January 2018, according to cybersecurity company ZecOps
Bloomberg
Updated: 8:17pm, 24 Apr, 2020

