Cybersecurity company ZecOps says software flaws in Apple’s Mail app may have allowed hackers to infiltrate iPhones and other iOS devices for more than a year. Photo: Martin Chan
Apple finds no evidence hackers exploited iPhone, iPad Mail flaw
- Apple said newly discovered software flaws in its Mail app were insufficient by themselves to bypass iPhone and iPad security protections
- The vulnerabilities may have been exploited by attackers since January 2018, according to cybersecurity company ZecOps
Topic | Apple
Cybersecurity company ZecOps says software flaws in Apple’s Mail app may have allowed hackers to infiltrate iPhones and other iOS devices for more than a year. Photo: Martin Chan