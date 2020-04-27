The AutoX RoboTaxi service in Shanghai’s Jiading district marks the first time an option for a self-driving car has become available on a major ride-hailing platform in China. Photo: Handout
AutoX, Alibaba’s AutoNavi roll out robotaxis in Shanghai’s ride-hailing services market
- Riders can choose to request both a regular car with driver or a self-driving RoboTaxi from AutoX at the same time from Autonavi’s Amap app
- Jiading, a district in the northwestern part of Shanghai, is the main coverage area for the self-driving car service
Topic | Autonomous driving
