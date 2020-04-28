Douyin’s “Connection” function, currently available to a random group of users for a limited time each day, matches users and lets them video conference while playing casual games. Photo: Reuters
China’s TikTok, Douyin, tests social networking feature as it competes with Tencent’s WeChat
- A function called ‘Connection’, which has been available to some Douyin users since late February, matches strangers and allows them to video call each other
- Tencent-owned WeChat is still the most popular social networking app in China, but Douyin owner ByteDance has been trying to expand into the area
