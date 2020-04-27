People take selfies with their food on the second day of the HKTDC Food Expo, International Tea Fair, Home Delights Expo and Beauty and Wellness Expo, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai. File photo: SCMP / K. Y. Cheng
Tencent-backed Kuaishou launches short video app for global audience – and it looks similar to TikTok
- Kuaishou is China’s second-largest short video app, after ByteDance-owned Douyin
- Its new offering, Snack Video, closely resembles Douyin’s international counterpart TikTok
Topic | TikTok app
People take selfies with their food on the second day of the HKTDC Food Expo, International Tea Fair, Home Delights Expo and Beauty and Wellness Expo, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai. File photo: SCMP / K. Y. Cheng