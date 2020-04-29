Uber has been hit hard by the coronavirus’ impact on the travel industry, as global transport has ground to a virtual standstill. Photo: AFP
Uber tech chief Thuan Pham steps down as ride-hailing company reportedly weighs job cuts
- Thuan Pham has served as chief technology officer at ride-hailing company Uber for seven years
- The company is said to be mulling job cuts of as much as 20 per cent, with its business hit hard by the coronavirus’ impact on the travel industry
Topic | Uber
